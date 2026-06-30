Who is affected by Supreme Court's ruling on trans athletes

Extras
June 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the birthright citizenship decision impacts Trump's immigration agenda
Examining the Supreme Court's birthright citizenship, campaign finance rulings
Rescue efforts continue, but hopes of finding earthquake survivors fade in Venezuela
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean returns to Congress after mysterious absence
Dave Portnoy and Amna Nawaz discuss media and controversies on 'Settle In'
Trump's response to the landmark Supreme Court rulings and what's next
Supreme Court transforms campaign finance rules, lifting limits on party spending
News Wrap: Heat wave brings dangerous temperatures to central and eastern U.S.
June 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode