News Wrap: Central and eastern U.S. face dangerous heat

Extras
June 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the birthright citizenship decision impacts Trump's immigration agenda
Rescue efforts continue, but hopes of finding earthquake survivors fade in Venezuela
Dave Portnoy and Amna Nawaz discuss media and controversies on 'Settle In'
Trump's response to the landmark Supreme Court rulings and what's next
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean returns to Congress after mysterious absence
Examining the Supreme Court's birthright citizenship, campaign finance rulings
Supreme Court transforms campaign finance rules, lifting limits on party spending
Who is affected by the Supreme Court's ruling on trans athletes in women's sports
Venezuela rescue efforts grow desperate as death toll rises and aftershock rattles country