News Wrap: Johnson recesses House early

Extras
September 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat
How nearly 7 months of war have changed daily life in Iran
Restored Greek Byzantine palace offers blueprint for preserving cultural heritage
The growing fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
Interest rate hike a ‘reassuring’ sign Fed is acting independently, economist says
Where things stand in the battle for control of the Senate
September 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Analyzing the Supreme Court's mail-in voting decision and Trump's reaction