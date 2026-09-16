© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

How nearly 7 months of war have changed daily life in Iran

Season 2026 Episode 190 | 6m 19s

For the third time, the House of Representatives voted to end the war with Iran. That war powers resolution would stop President Trump from continuing military action against Iran without congressional approval, but it still needs to pass the Senate. The push comes more than six months into a conflict Trump said would last weeks. Amna Nawaz discussed more with special correspondent Reza Sayah.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E190 | 57:46
Watch 3:07
PBS News Hour
North Carolina gives Dems' chance to flip GOP Senate seat
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat
Clip: S2026 E190 | 3:07
Watch 11:08
PBS News Hour
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
Clip: S2026 E190 | 11:08
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Johnson recesses House early
News Wrap: Johnson recesses House early
Clip: S2026 E190 | 6:04
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
Restored Greek palace offers blueprint for preserving sites
Restored Greek Byzantine palace offers blueprint for preserving cultural heritage
Clip: S2026 E190 | 6:22
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
The fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
The growing fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
Clip: S2026 E190 | 6:01
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Economist: Rate hike a reassuring sign Fed is independent
Interest rate hike a ‘reassuring’ sign Fed is acting independently, economist says
Clip: S2026 E190 | 6:54
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Where things stand in the battle for control of the Senate
Where things stand in the battle for control of the Senate
Clip: S2026 E190 | 5:24
Watch 4:47
PBS News Hour
Election officials get mail-in voting clarity from court
Election officials get mail-in voting clarity after Supreme Court decision
Clip: S2026 E189 | 4:47
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate Democrats block crypto bill
News Wrap: Democrats block crypto bill, demand limits on Trump's investments
Clip: S2026 E189 | 5:26