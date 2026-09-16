How nearly 7 months of war have changed daily life in Iran

Extras
September 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
News Wrap: Johnson recesses House early
Restored Greek Byzantine palace offers blueprint for preserving cultural heritage
The growing fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
Interest rate hike a ‘reassuring’ sign Fed is acting independently, economist says
Where things stand in the battle for control of the Senate
Election officials get mail-in voting clarity after Supreme Court decision
News Wrap: Democrats block crypto bill, demand limits on Trump's investments