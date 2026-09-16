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PBS News Hour

Economist: Rate hike a reassuring sign Fed is independent

Season 2026 Episode 190 | 6m 54s

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a point, the first hike in three years. It comes as the war in Iran continues to put pressure on prices and is the first major move by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to combat elevated inflation. Geoff Bennett discussed more with economist Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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