News Wrap: Democrat Colom beats Mississippi Sen. Hyde-Smith

Extras
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
New film 'The Mosquito Bowl' tells story of WWII football game between Marines
How America's military shaped the nation's history and evolved over 250 years
Indictment sheds light on alleged Iran-backed plots across U.S. and Europe
How companies are using AI to make you spend more money
White House threatens Democrats over plans to investigate Trump officials
Sen. Coons on Huang affair, Iran war and why Trump should fire Hegseth
U.S. inflation report highlights strain of rising food, energy and housing costs
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race as count continues
A breakdown of the impeachment articles filed against Pete Hegseth