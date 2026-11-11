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PBS News Hour

How companies are using AI to make you spend more money

Season 2026 Episode 230 | 9m 12s

Companies have always tried to maximize profits, but now there are a host of sophisticated tools to determine the prices of the goods and services they sell. At a time when so many Americans are frustrated with rising costs, those tools are under greater scrutiny. Economics correspondent Paul Solman explains how that technology is transforming the prices we pay.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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