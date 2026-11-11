© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Sen. Coons on tariffs, Iran, why Trump should fire Hegseth

Season 2026 Episode 230 | 8m 36s

As Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons is poised to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, succeeding retiring Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. A staunch supporter of Ukraine and a critic of President Trump’s war with Iran, Coons would take the helm at a consequential moment for American foreign policy. Coons joined Geoff Bennett to discuss more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
New film 'The Mosquito Bowl' tells story of WWII football game
New film 'The Mosquito Bowl' tells story of WWII football game between Marines
Clip: S2026 E230 | 6:40
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
How America's military shaped the nation's history
How America's military shaped the nation's history and evolved over 250 years
Clip: S2026 E230 | 9:00
Watch 9:12
PBS News Hour
How companies are using AI to make you spend more money
How companies are using AI to make you spend more money
Clip: S2026 E230 | 9:12
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrat Colom beats Mississippi Sen. Hyde-Smith
News Wrap: Democrat Scott Colom defeats Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
Clip: S2026 E230 | 7:20
Watch 4:18
PBS News Hour
Indictment sheds light on alleged Iran-backed plots
Indictment sheds light on alleged Iran-backed plots across U.S. and Europe
Clip: S2026 E230 | 4:18
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
White House threatens Dems over plans to investigate Trump
White House threatens Democrats over plans to investigate Trump officials
Clip: S2026 E230 | 6:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E230 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E229 | 57:46
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs tackling big issues
Clip: S2026 E229 | 7:12
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race as count continues
Clip: S2026 E229 | 7:49