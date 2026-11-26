Extras
November 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist's experiences highlight challenges of being a family caregiver
Stormy Thanksgiving weather causes delays and damages for many Americans
Despite political divide, Americans often 'speak in one voice'
New book focuses on how to get through life's hardest days
How women in Israel are playing larger roles in the military
The best strategies for holiday shopping in the age of AI
News Wrap: EPA reports ‘zero’ airborne lead in Iowa
Former Israeli generals protect Palestinians from settler attacks during olive harvest
Ben Shapiro and Amna Nawaz discuss GOP's future on 'Settle In'