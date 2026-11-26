Extras
November 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Despite political divide, Americans often 'speak in one voice'
How Democrats' election successes could lead to new climate change policies
Stormy Thanksgiving weather causes delays and damages for many Americans
Journalist's experiences highlight challenges of being a family caregiver
New book focuses on how to get through life's hardest days
The best strategies for holiday shopping in the age of AI
News Wrap: EPA reports ‘zero’ airborne lead in Iowa
Former Israeli generals protect Palestinians from settler attacks during olive harvest
Ben Shapiro and Amna Nawaz discuss GOP's future on 'Settle In'