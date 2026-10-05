Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises

Extras
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
What a hiring slowdown signals about the state of the U.S. economy