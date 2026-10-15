Ukraine less reliant on U.S. amid rift, ex-ambassador says

Extras
October 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
An accounting of Trump's promised payouts and questions they raise
David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in 'Sleeping Beauties'
Pennsylvania doctor urges vaccination as measles outbreak grows
News Wrap: Trump says Fort Hood shooter's execution will not be livestreamed
Why small colleges are closing and the toll on students and communities
Inside Georgia’s Senate race and Collins's uphill battle against Ossoff
Ukraine resumes strikes on energy targets, saying Russia never stopped its attacks
October 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
FRATEFraternity culture under scrutiny in wake of Cornell allegationsRNITIES ON CAMPUS