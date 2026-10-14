News Wrap: Ship sinks after hitting Strait of Hormuz mine

Extras
Attorney for banned outlets on legal fight over White House press access
October 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
FRATEFraternity culture under scrutiny in wake of Cornell allegationsRNITIES ON CAMPUS
Economist breaks down new inflation report and what's driving prices higher
Democratic and GOP strategists on how Trump's unpopularity is shaping the midterms
How Starlink disruptions affected Ukraine’s battlefield operations
How immigration policies shaped America and evolved throughout its history
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year
Grandma Joy and Me' follows a grandmother and grandson's journey to every national park
Former U.S. ambassador on Saudi Arabia's struggle to defend against Houthi attacks