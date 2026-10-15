David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in new book

Extras
October 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
An accounting of Trump's promised payouts and questions they raise
News Wrap: Trump says Fort Hood shooter's execution will not be livestreamed
Pennsylvania doctor urges vaccination as measles outbreak grows
Why small colleges are closing and the toll on students and communities
Ukraine less reliant on U.S. as Trump-Zelenskyy rift deepens, former ambassador says
Inside Georgia’s Senate race and Collins's uphill battle against Ossoff
Ukraine resumes strikes on energy targets, saying Russia never stopped its attacks
Attorney for banned outlets on legal fight over White House press access
News Wrap: Iran says cargo ship sank after hitting a mine in Strait of Hormuz