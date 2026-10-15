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PBS News Hour

David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in new book

Season 2026 Episode 211 | 8m 31s

Why do great ideas and works of art sometimes get forgotten? And why do some get revived? These are among the questions explored by musician, writer and visual artist David Byrne in his new book, "Sleeping Beauties." Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown recently joined him in Brooklyn for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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