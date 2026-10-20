New sanctions on Russia is how to end war, says David Kramer

Extras
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Zelenskyy seeks to mend ties with Trump ahead of Witkoff-Putin meeting
Sasha Alex Sloan performs 'Empty' and discusses the craft of songwriting
How the Kansas Senate race became surprisingly competitive
HBCUs enter new fight for equal funding
News Wrap: Britain sending air support to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day
Arthur Jafa explores complexities of Black American life in new exhibition
On 'Settle In,' Kathryn Jezer-Morton and Geoff Bennett discuss social media's impact