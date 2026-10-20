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PBS News Hour

New sanctions on Russia is how to end war, says David Kramer

Season 2026 Episode 214 | 6m 26s

To discuss the tensions between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Geoff Bennett spoke with David Kramer. He held a number of senior positions at the State Department during the George W. Bush administration. He’s now the executive director of the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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