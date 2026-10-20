HBCUs enter new fight for equal funding

Extras
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day
News Wrap: Britain sending air support to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
How the Kansas Senate race became surprisingly competitive
Zelenskyy seeks to mend ties with Trump ahead of Witkoff-Putin meeting
Sasha Alex Sloan performs 'Empty' and discusses the craft of songwriting
Tightening sanctions on Russia is 'the way to end this war,' says David Kramer
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Arthur Jafa explores complexities of Black American life in new exhibition
On 'Settle In,' Kathryn Jezer-Morton and Geoff Bennett discuss social media's impact