Sasha Alex Sloan performs 'Empty'

Extras
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day
How the Kansas Senate race became surprisingly competitive
Tightening sanctions on Russia is 'the way to end this war,' says David Kramer
HBCUs enter new fight for equal funding
News Wrap: Britain sending air support to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Zelenskyy seeks to mend ties with Trump ahead of Witkoff-Putin meeting
October 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
French authorities impose curfews after weekend rioting