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PBS News Hour

Fraternity culture under scrutiny in wake of Cornell case

Season 2026 Episode 210 | 9m 06s

The fallout from sexual assault allegations at Cornell University continues. Faculty members plan to introduce a resolution of no confidence in how leadership handled an alleged gang rape at a fraternity. The university has suspended fraternity parties through the academic year and committed to “a thorough review of fraternity life." Amna Nawaz discussed more with Jud Horras and John Hechinger.

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