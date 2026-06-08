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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s NBC interview walkout

Season 2026 Episode 117 | 9m 34s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including Trump walking out under tough questioning on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democrats facing character questions ahead of a battleground Senate race, and the president’s influence on the ballot in South Carolina.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Clip: S2026 E117 | 7:05
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for peace efforts
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for efforts to end regional conflict
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:01
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas, New Mexico
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Clip: S2026 E117 | 5:27
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Israel and Iran exchange strikes, threatening ceasefire
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E117 | 4:48
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting young writers
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting the next generation of writers
Clip: S2026 E117 | 6:54
Watch 9:18
PBS News Hour
Millions lose SNAP benefits as stricter requirements kick in
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:18
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E117 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E116 | 57:46
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
Putin rejects Ukraine’s call for direct talks to end war
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
Clip: S2026 E116 | 4:08
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
Oil supplies dwindle as Strait of Hormuz still mostly closed
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed
Clip: S2026 E116 | 4:55