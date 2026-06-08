Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s NBC interview walkout

Extras
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for efforts to end regional conflict
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting the next generation of writers
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed