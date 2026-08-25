The devastating impact of USAID cuts in rural Afghanistan

Extras
August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Constitutional law professor explains Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in voting
Canadian trade minister says reaching deal with U.S. in best interest for both countries
Canada retaliates with tariffs against U.S. as relations deteriorate
News Wrap: 2 unvaccinated people die from measles in Pennsylvania
New study reveals widespread signs of brain trauma among former NFL players
Remembering Dolly Parton, whose artistry and generosity touched generations
August 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
In new novel 'Under the Falls,' Richard Russo explores places left behind
How Trump intervened in the DOJ case against Live Nation