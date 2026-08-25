Canada retaliates with tariffs against U.S.

Extras
August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: 2 unvaccinated people die from measles in Pennsylvania
New study reveals widespread signs of brain trauma among former NFL players
Constitutional law professor explains Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in voting
Canadian trade minister says reaching deal with U.S. in best interest for both countries
A look at the devastating impact of USAID cuts in rural Afghanistan
Remembering Dolly Parton, whose artistry and generosity touched generations
How Trump intervened in the DOJ case against Live Nation
Military newspaper editor says he was fired for raising concerns about Pentagon censorship
In new novel 'Under the Falls,' Richard Russo explores places left behind