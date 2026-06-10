Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and the midterm landscape

Extras
June 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As Iran war drags on, spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
Pulte unqualified for DNI role, but FISA must be extended, Rep. McCaul says
U.S. launches new strikes in Iran after missiles target American bases
Survey reveals political and cultural factions shaping the midterms
America's 250th anniversary revives questions about religion and the founders
How the loss of USAID has weakened the fight against Ebola
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup