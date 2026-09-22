Harris joins El-Sayed as Dems focus on Michigan Senate race

Extras
Trump defends Iran war and threatens annihilation at UN General Assembly
News Wrap: Grand jury declines to bring charges in death of Nolan Wells
What the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger settlement means for Hollywood
Researchers explore new uses for abortion-related drugs
2 years after the storm, graphic novel shares stories of Hurricane Helene survivors
Ari Emanuel and Amna Nawaz discuss finding the next big thing on 'Settle In'
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster
Press pool declines to cover Trump in protest of his ban on news outlets
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's media attacks