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PBS News Hour

Press pool declines to cover Trump in protest of his ban

Season 2026 Episode 193 | 5m 10s

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are suing the Trump administration for stripping access to the White House, calling it a “direct assault on the First Amendment.” Monday, CNN was removed from its duties for the rotating pool of TV journalists covering the White House. The TV pool announced there would be no replacement to cover Trump’s trip to New York for the UN General Assembly. Liz Landers reports.

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