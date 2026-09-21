Trump's media attacks echo autocrats, Jodie Ginsberg says

Extras
These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster
American Israeli held hostage by Hamas performs songs of survival and hope
Press pool declines to cover Trump in protest of his ban on news outlets
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's media attacks
September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How abortion drug restrictions make it harder to treat other conditions
News Wrap: FAA issues ground stops at major East Coast airports due to equipment failure
War correspondent Scott Anderson on the shifting landscape in the Middle East
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom