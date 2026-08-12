August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.
How a catering truck helped Trump secretly switch planes amid threat from Iran
News Wrap: Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia
Search for earthquake survivors in Colombia enters critical phase
Top adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader sits down for rare interview
August 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Danube's critically low level reveals relics from the past
How pop culture and social media are changing how people talk