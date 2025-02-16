© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 47 | 26m 45s

Aired: 02/15/25 | Expires: 03/18/25
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:13
PBS News Hour
Canada will ‘never’ be a U.S. state, foreign minister says
Clip: S2025 E47 | 4:49
PBS News Hour
Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon uncertain as deadline looms
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:40
PBS News Hour
What’s behind online romance scams and who is most at risk
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rubio reaffirms Trump’s Gaza takeover plan
Clip: S2025 E47 | 2:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete another ceasefire exchange
Clip: S2025 E46 | 2:45
PBS News Hour
Explorer Tara Roberts on her memoir ‘Written in the Waters’
Clip: S2025 E46 | 5:47
PBS News Hour
The benefits and risks of swimming outdoors in the winter
Clip: S2025 E46 | 4:12
PBS News Hour
How work life has changed as more workers return to offices
Clip: S2025 E46 | 4:40
PBS News Hour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45