July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
U.S. air defense supply shrinks during Iran war, leaving experts concerned
India's youth-led 'cockroach' protests expose cracks in Modi's government
Documentary explores why U.S. mothers lack support systems found in other countries
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on midterm voter enthusiasm
Cyclospora and salmonella outbreaks raise concerns about U.S. food safety
July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: French firefighters battle massive wildfire
3 killed in shooting at crowded festival in Seattle
Senate faces packed, complicated agenda as midterms loom
Trump sets new tariffs on trading partners, covering nearly all U.S. imports