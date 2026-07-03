July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Former U.S. Olympian faces felony charge for alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones after Ukraine's strikes on oil infrastructure
Haberman and Swan on 'Regime Change,' their book on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms
As Venezuela crisis deepens, Chef José Andrés feeds earthquake survivors and search teams
Hard-fought win raises hopes for U.S. in World Cup
A look at America's founding from the room where independence was declared
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song
July 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode