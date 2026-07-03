© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 137 | 57m 46s

July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/02/26 | Expires: 08/02/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Olympian faces Reflecting Pool vandalism charge
News Wrap: Former U.S. Olympian faces felony charge for alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism
Clip: S2026 E136 | 6:15
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
Russia pounds Kyiv with missile and drone strikes
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones after Ukraine's strikes on oil infrastructure
Clip: S2026 E136 | 5:12
Watch 9:34
PBS News Hour
Haberman and Swan on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
Haberman and Swan on 'Regime Change,' their book on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
Clip: S2026 E136 | 9:34
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Legal battles across country could complicate midterms
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms
Clip: S2026 E136 | 6:38
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Chef José Andrés feeds Venezuelan survivors and search teams
As Venezuela crisis deepens, Chef José Andrés feeds earthquake survivors and search teams
Clip: S2026 E136 | 5:49
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Hard-fought win raises hopes for U.S. in World Cup
Hard-fought win raises hopes for U.S. in World Cup
Clip: S2026 E136 | 5:31
Watch 13:09
PBS News Hour
A look at America's founding from Independence Hall
A look at America's founding from the room where independence was declared
Clip: S2026 E136 | 13:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E136 | 57:46
Watch 26:46
PBS News Hour
Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song
Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song
Special: 26:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E135 | 57:46