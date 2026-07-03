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PBS News Hour

George Washington’s belief in the power of differing views

Season 2026 Episode 137 | 3m 51s

This week, PBS News launched “In Pursuit of Happiness,” a six-episode podcast series hosted by Judy Woodruff, exploring the people, culture and ideas that have shaped America. In this clip from the first episode, presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky takes a fresh look at President George Washington and why he believed surrounding himself with competing viewpoints made him a stronger leader.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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