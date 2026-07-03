How climate change endangers historic sites like Jamestown

Extras
News Wrap: Iran begins funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Khamenei
Why George Washington believed in the strength of differing viewpoints
Brooks and Capehart on whether the Supreme Court has stood up to Trump
Lured by Russia, African soldiers end up on deadly front lines of Ukraine war
The growing dangers of record heat waves like the one engulfing July 4th celebrations
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards
July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As Venezuela crisis deepens, Chef José Andrés feeds earthquake survivors and search teams
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms