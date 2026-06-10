June 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
'Grandfamilies' spotlights grandparents stepping in to raise children
Sudan crisis worsens as civil war enters 4th year and Hormuz closure disrupts aid
Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign against Hezbollah continues inside Lebanon
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
Texas Tech ruling ignites debate on sports betting and gambling addiction
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. retaliates against Iran after American helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz