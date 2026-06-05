June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
New proposal would give Trump officials more control over scientific research grants
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
College graduates begin their job search in a world being transformed by AI
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
June 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dissecting what the latest primary races mean for November elections