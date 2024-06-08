© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

June 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 161 | 24m 10s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as global temperatures rise, American schools struggle to beat the heat and avoid putting students’ learning and health at risk. Then, a growing humanitarian crisis in Congo as escalating violence threatens millions in the central African nation. Plus, what people can do to protect themselves from harmful smoke as wildfire season kicks off.

Aired: 06/07/24 | Expires: 07/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:44
PBS NewsHour
Escalating conflict in Congo fuels humanitarian crisis
Escalating conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo fuels growing humanitarian crisis
Clip: S2024 E161 | 7:44
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
As temperatures rise, more schools struggle to beat the heat
As temperatures rise, schools without AC struggle to keep students healthy and learning
Clip: S2024 E161 | 5:26
Watch 5:22
PBS NewsHour
The hazards of wildfire smoke, even hundreds of miles away
Wildfire smoke is hazardous even hundreds of miles away. Here’s how to protect your health
Clip: S2024 E161 | 5:22
Watch 2:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel rescues 4 hostages amid major Gaza assault
News Wrap: Israel rescues 4 hostages during massive, deadly assault on central Gaza
Clip: S2024 E161 | 2:39
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E160 | 57:46
Watch 11:55
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's border plan
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's border plan and what Trump wants from his running mate
Clip: S2024 E160 | 11:55
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
Theater adapts classic play to address public health
Theater adapts 'An Enemy of the People' to address public health after the pandemic
Clip: S2024 E160 | 8:48
Watch 7:09
PBS NewsHour
Who's on Trump's running mate shortlist and what it tells us
Who's on Trump's running mate shortlist and what his decision will tell us
Clip: S2024 E160 | 7:09
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
The words of wisdom offered to the class of 2024
The words of wisdom offered to the class of 2024 by commencement speakers
Clip: S2024 E160 | 5:27
Watch 5:35
PBS NewsHour
Gen Z reverses decades-long decline in teen employment
After a decades-long decline in teen employment, Gen Z is reversing the trend
Clip: S2024 E160 | 5:35