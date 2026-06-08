June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Why hiring surged in May despite economic strain from the Iran war
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed
This chef will teach you how to make healthy $5 family dinners
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information