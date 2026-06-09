June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for efforts to end regional conflict
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting the next generation of writers
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s walkout from NBC interview
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump