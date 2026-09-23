© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 195 | 57m 46s

September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/22/26 | Expires: 10/23/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E194 | 57:46
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Trump defends Iran war at UN General Assembly
Trump defends Iran war and threatens annihilation at UN General Assembly
Clip: S2026 E194 | 8:50
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Grand jury declines charges in Nolan Wells case
News Wrap: Grand jury declines to bring charges in death of Nolan Wells
Clip: S2026 E194 | 5:19
Watch 8:14
PBS News Hour
Graphic novel tells stories of Hurricane Helene survivors
2 years after the storm, graphic novel shares stories of Hurricane Helene survivors
Clip: S2026 E194 | 8:14
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Ari Emanuel joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'
Ari Emanuel and Amna Nawaz discuss finding the next big thing on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E194 | 6:01
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Harris joins El-Sayed as Dems focus on Michigan Senate race
Harris joins El-Sayed on campaign trail as Democrats focus on Michigan Senate race
Clip: S2026 E194 | 6:33
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
What the Paramount-Warner Bros. deal means for Hollywood
What the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger settlement means for Hollywood
Clip: S2026 E194 | 6:55
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Researchers explore new uses for abortion-related drugs
Researchers explore new uses for abortion-related drugs
Clip: S2026 E194 | 9:31
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Trump's media attacks echo autocrats, Jodie Ginsberg says
Trump's attacks on free press echo rhetoric used by autocrats, Jodie Ginsberg says
Clip: S2026 E193 | 6:26
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
How abortion drug restrictions impact other treatments
How abortion drug restrictions make it harder to treat other conditions
Clip: S2026 E193 | 9:20