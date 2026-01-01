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Pacific Heartbeat

Where Do The Indigenous People of Tahiti Go After All This?

Season 13 Episode 1 | 2m 15s

Legal boundaries have separated Indigenous peoples from their land. In Tahiti, Poema and her husband face this reality in an exchange with a man who is not from their home.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:42
Pacific Heartbeat
Indigeneity Is At Risk Because Of Land Development in Tahiti
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:42
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12
Watch 2:20
Pacific Heartbeat
Season 13 Extended Trailer
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Preview: S13 | 2:20
Watch 0:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Preview: 0:33
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
James & Isey
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 56:45