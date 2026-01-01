What is Alaskan Ice Cream?

Foraging is one way Indigenous Community Liaison Anna Sattler holds on to her Yup'ik traditions. She takes Pati Jinich foraging for berries outside of Anchorage. As they gather berries Anna shares insights on what it’s like to be native in Alaska, why traditional practices still matter, and how she is working to keep her culture thriving. They use their bounty to make Akutaq or Alaskan Ice Cream.