© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Professor T

Retreat

Season 5 Episode 3 | 50m 19s

A mysterious death at a spiritual retreat pulls Jasper into the orbit of the enigmatic Lady Cynthia, and the post-mortem shatters the guests’ identical stories of an open and shut case. As tensions spike and a near-confession is abruptly cut short, Jasper’s unresolved grief for Adelaide shadows his every move, heightening the pressure on both the case and his fragile bond with Helena.

Aired: 08/08/26 | Expires: 11/15/26
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 50:06
Professor T
The Ring
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:06
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55