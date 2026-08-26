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After Season 3’s shocking finale, Dan and Jasper are consumed by grief. Dan throws himself into work while the Professor hides in his lectures, avoiding the police at all costs. But Helena, Jasper’s therapist, helps him face back up to his police work and the team tackles complex and dangerous cases. But through the danger and mystery, love is very much in the air.

Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Season 5
  • Professor T Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Professor T Season 1
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 50:06
Professor T
The Ring
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:06
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Retreat
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Episode: S5 E3 | 50:19
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55
Extras
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Preview
Professor T's world is slowly undone after agreeing to help solve a difficult case.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:35
Professor T
Professor T's Morning Routine
Professor T gets ready for his day and stops by his childhood home.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:35
Watch 0:59
Professor T
Professor T's Surprise Visitor
Professor T arranges the contents of his fridge and speaks to his mother.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:59
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 2 Preview | A Fish Called Walter
When a librarian is poisoned, Professor T is called to narrow down the list of suspects.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:16
Professor T
Three Rules for Hostage Negotiations
Professor T and Ben butt heads when discussing how to deal with a ransom kidnapping.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:16
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 3 Preview | Tiger T
Professor T deals with a hostage situation with his unconventional negotiating tactics.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Professor T
A Ransom Demand
Lisa and Dan visit Professor T to show him a ransom demand.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 4 Preview | Mother Love
Professor T is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a six-year-old girl.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
Professor T
A List of Suspects
Professor T imagines going on a date with Christina while they talk about a case.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:17
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview | Sophie Knows
Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she's the witness to a murder.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30