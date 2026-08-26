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Season 5
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Professor T Season 4
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Professor T Season 1
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Extras
Professor T's world is slowly undone after agreeing to help solve a difficult case.
Professor T gets ready for his day and stops by his childhood home.
Professor T arranges the contents of his fridge and speaks to his mother.
When a librarian is poisoned, Professor T is called to narrow down the list of suspects.
Professor T and Ben butt heads when discussing how to deal with a ransom kidnapping.
Professor T deals with a hostage situation with his unconventional negotiating tactics.
Lisa and Dan visit Professor T to show him a ransom demand.
Professor T is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a six-year-old girl.
Professor T imagines going on a date with Christina while they talk about a case.
Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she's the witness to a murder.