The Perfect Murder

Extras
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.