© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Professor T

The Ring

Season 5 Episode 2 | 50m 06s

After a charity boxing upset, champ Rhys Gibson is found bludgeoned to death, sparking a deadly fallout. Back from her world trip, Adelaide collapses mid-flight leaving Jasper torn between the case and his mother’s failing health, leaning on Helena for help. But guilt and grief weigh heavy. Dan’s first date with Leonie takes an unexpected turn when her crime-boss father turns up.

Aired: 08/08/26 | Expires: 11/08/26
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Retreat
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Episode: S5 E3 | 50:19
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55