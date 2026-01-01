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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

The Army Rappers Perform 'This We'll Defend'

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 3m 21s

Jon Stewart introduces the newest ensemble of the U.S. Army Field Band, The Army Rappers. They perform their song "This We'll Defend." The Army Rappers are Staff Sgts. Kyra Dorn, Lamar Riddick and Nicholas Feemster.

Extras
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
2026 Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:50
Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:50
Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:24
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Still a Soldier
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:24
Watch 3:19
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Somewhere in America
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Somewhere in America."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:19
Watch 2:55
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
God Bless America
"God Bless America" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:02
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Battle Hymn of the Republic
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 3:33
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:33
Watch 3:00
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece"
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:00