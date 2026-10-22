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Streetlight Sessions

Hustleberryfin | Streetlight Sessions

Season 2 Episode 2 | 11m 44s

Hustleberryfin performs “What I Wanted You To Say” and “I’m Sorry,” showcasing his self-described eclectic pop sound. Between performances, he reflects on life as an artist, seeing himself on a billboard in New York City, fatherhood, and building his video production company, Be MVP.

Aired: 10/24/26
Extras
Watch 0:39
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Hustleberryfin | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Oct 25 on YouTube | Hustleberryfin brings his eclectic pop to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:39
Watch 0:57
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Joza | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Oct 11 on YouTube | Joza brings love and heartbreak to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:57
Watch 9:19
Streetlight Sessions
Joza | Streetlight Sessions
Joza brings love, heartbreak, and tropical vibes to the Streetlight Sessions stage.
Episode: S2 E1 | 9:19
Watch 13:35
Streetlight Sessions
Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Coaster brings explosive indie rock energy and campus-bred charisma to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:35
Watch 0:52
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres May 10 here and YouTube | Coaster brings indie rock energy to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:52
Watch 1:00
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 26 here and YouTube | Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E3 | 1:00
Watch 10:46
Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul with a modern edge to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:46
Watch 0:44
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Greg Burk & Rodney Whitaker | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 12 here and YouTube | Greg Burk and Rodney Whitaker bring jazz to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:44
Watch 8:27
Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin ft. DJ Y’z | Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions with an upbeat hip hop session.
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:27
Watch 0:47
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | James Gardin & DJ Y’z |Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Sun Mar 29 on YouTube | James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:47