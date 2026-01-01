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Streetlight Sessions

TRAILER | Coaster | Streetlight Sessions

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52s

Premieres May 10 here YouTube | Coaster performs “Looking Glass” and “Erase You (If I Could)” and joins Al Martin to discuss the band’s rapid rise at Michigan State University since forming last October.

Extras
Watch 13:35
Streetlight Sessions
Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Coaster brings explosive indie rock energy and campus-bred charisma to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:35
Watch 1:00
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 26 here and YouTube | Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E3 | 1:00
Watch 10:46
Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul with a modern edge to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:46
Watch 0:44
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Greg Burk & Rodney Whitaker | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 12 here and YouTube | Greg Burk and Rodney Whitaker bring jazz to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:44
Watch 8:27
Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin ft. DJ Y’z | Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions with an upbeat hip hop session.
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:27
Watch 0:47
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | James Gardin & DJ Y’z |Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Sun Mar 29 on YouTube | James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:47