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Streetlight Sessions

Coaster | Streetlight Sessions

Season 1 Episode 4 | 13m 35s

Rising Michigan State University indie rock/pop band Coaster brings youthful energy and emotion to Streetlight Sessions with performances of “Looking Glass” and “Erase You (If I Could).” Between songs, the band sits down with Al Martin to discuss forming just last October, building a loyal campus following, and navigating their sudden rise in popularity.

Aired: 05/07/26
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Coaster
Coaster

Coaster | Bio

Coaster is an indie rock/pop band based in East Lansing, Michigan, known for blending infectious hooks, dynamic instrumentation and an energetic live presence that has quickly made them one of the fastest-rising bands in the local college music scene. Formed in late 2025, the group built an early following through high-energy performances and emotionally driven songwriting that mixes indie melodies with the punch of live rock music.

With the slogan “giving backyard parties a front porch feel,” Coaster creates performances that feel both intimate and electric. Their sound blends indie rock, alternative pop, funk-inspired rhythms, and jam-band energy into music built for live crowds and late-night singalongs.

The eight-member band features Eme Duffield on vocals and songwriting, Charlie Snyder on bass guitar and songwriting, Kyle O’Connor on lead guitar, Brandon Davies on rhythm guitar and trumpet, Kyle Quick on piano, Jack Scott on drums, Brody Stack on saxophone, and Charlie Scanlon on trombone. Together, the group’s layered instrumentation gives Coaster a distinct sound within the Michigan music scene.

Despite only forming in October 2025, Coaster has already become a growing name around Michigan State University, earning attention for packed performances, strong word-of-mouth buzz, and crowd-driven live shows.

Coaster | Links

Instagram

Extras
Watch 0:52
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres May 10 here and YouTube | Coaster brings indie rock energy to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:52
Watch 1:00
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 26 here and YouTube | Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E3 | 1:00
Watch 10:46
Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul with a modern edge to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:46
Watch 0:44
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Greg Burk & Rodney Whitaker | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 12 here and YouTube | Greg Burk and Rodney Whitaker bring jazz to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:44
Watch 8:27
Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin ft. DJ Y’z | Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions with an upbeat hip hop session.
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:27
Watch 0:47
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | James Gardin & DJ Y’z |Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Sun Mar 29 on YouTube | James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:47