Coaster | Streetlight Sessions

courtesy / Coaster Coaster

Coaster | Bio

Coaster is an indie rock/pop band based in East Lansing, Michigan, known for blending infectious hooks, dynamic instrumentation and an energetic live presence that has quickly made them one of the fastest-rising bands in the local college music scene. Formed in late 2025, the group built an early following through high-energy performances and emotionally driven songwriting that mixes indie melodies with the punch of live rock music.

With the slogan “giving backyard parties a front porch feel,” Coaster creates performances that feel both intimate and electric. Their sound blends indie rock, alternative pop, funk-inspired rhythms, and jam-band energy into music built for live crowds and late-night singalongs.

The eight-member band features Eme Duffield on vocals and songwriting, Charlie Snyder on bass guitar and songwriting, Kyle O’Connor on lead guitar, Brandon Davies on rhythm guitar and trumpet, Kyle Quick on piano, Jack Scott on drums, Brody Stack on saxophone, and Charlie Scanlon on trombone. Together, the group’s layered instrumentation gives Coaster a distinct sound within the Michigan music scene.

Despite only forming in October 2025, Coaster has already become a growing name around Michigan State University, earning attention for packed performances, strong word-of-mouth buzz, and crowd-driven live shows.

Coaster | Links

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