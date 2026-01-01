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Streetlight Sessions

TRAILER | David Barrett | Streetlight Sessions

Season 2 Episode 3 | 52s

Premieres Nov 8 on YouTube | David Barrett performs his iconic “One Shining Moment,” the anthem synonymous with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, along with “Love, Love” from his latest album. This special performance accompanies his Beyond the Score feature, exploring Barrett’s career and the enduring legacy of the song that became a March tradition.

Extras
Watch 0:39
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Hustleberryfin | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Oct 25 on YouTube | Hustleberryfin brings his eclectic pop to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:39
Watch 0:57
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Joza | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Oct 11 on YouTube | Joza brings love and heartbreak to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:57
Watch 9:19
Streetlight Sessions
Joza | Streetlight Sessions
Joza brings love, heartbreak, and tropical vibes to the Streetlight Sessions stage.
Episode: S2 E1 | 9:19
Watch 13:35
Streetlight Sessions
Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Coaster brings explosive indie rock energy and campus-bred charisma to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:35
Watch 0:52
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Coaster | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres May 10 here and YouTube | Coaster brings indie rock energy to Streetlight Sessions.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:52
Watch 1:00
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 26 here and YouTube | Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E3 | 1:00
Watch 10:46
Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie | Streetlight Sessions
Drey Skonie brings Motown-inspired soul with a modern edge to Streetlight Sessions.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:46
Watch 0:44
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | Greg Burk & Rodney Whitaker | Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Apr 12 here and YouTube | Greg Burk and Rodney Whitaker bring jazz to Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:44
Watch 8:27
Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin ft. DJ Y’z | Streetlight Sessions
James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions with an upbeat hip hop session.
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:27
Watch 0:47
Streetlight Sessions
TRAILER | James Gardin & DJ Y’z |Streetlight Sessions
Premieres Sun Mar 29 on YouTube | James Gardin & DJ Y’z light up Streetlight Sessions
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:47