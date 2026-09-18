Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Trump’s war with Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.