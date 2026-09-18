© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies

Season 2026 Episode 38 | 9m 51s

With the midterms approaching, some Republicans are beginning to distance themselves from some of President Trump's most controversial policies. The panel discusses what the latest polling is showing.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 6:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Clip: S2026 E36 | 6:22
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 17:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s war with Canada
Trump’s war with Canada
Clip: S2026 E35 | 17:04
Watch 5:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What NATO allies think about Trump's treatment of Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Clip: S2026 E35 | 5:46
Watch 13:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
Clip: S2026 E34 | 13:48