Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Trump’s war with Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover